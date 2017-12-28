Bouldin has career day as UTC Women topple Hampton, 64-52

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (GoMocs.com) -- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga sophomore Lakelyn Bouldin and senior Aryanna Gilbert put on a show from long range combining on 10 3-pointers to lead the Mocs to a 64-52 win over Hampton to close out the non-conference slate.



Both hit for career-bests from the 3-point line. Bouldin was 6-of-8, the most since Kayla Christopher had seven at St. Mary's (CA) College on Nov. 23, 2012, and Gilbert had four 3-pointers.



Bouldin had a career-high 32 points to lead the Mocs to its ninth win of the season, besting the high water mark 23 that she scored against UT Martin earlier this year. She was 9-of-17 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free throw line. She added in a season-high seven rebounds while playing all 40 minutes.



Gilbert was 4-of-6 on the day, all from the 3-point line, with five rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Arianne Whitaker was the third Chattanooga player in double figures matching her season-high 10 points with five rebounds. She was 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from the free throw line.



The Mocs started the game down 7-2 less than three minutes into the game. Gilbert hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put UTC up 8-7 with Whitaker dropping in a layup at the 5:30 mark to complete the 8-0 run. Hampton briefly retook the lead, but it would be Bouldin's first 3-pointer of the game with 2:35 to play in the first to make it 15-13 and the Mocs would not trail the rest of the way.



After Hampton's Allina Starr tied the game 18-18 with 7:25 to play in the second quarter, Bouldin unleashed three straight 3-pointers for nine of Chattanooga's 12 points in the frame. She closed out the first half with 16 points.



Gilbert and Bouldin combined for 11 points to start the third quarter for the Mocs to give Chattanooga its first double-digit lead of the game, 40-28 with 6:24 to play in the frame. Two minutes later the Mocs embarked on a 9-0 run behind Arianne Whitaker with five points, to make it 49-30 with 36 seconds remaining in the period.



Bouldin's sixth 3-pointer, with 6:23 to play in the game, was the Mocs final basket. Over the remainder of the period, Chattanooga was 8-of-10 from the free throw line.



Chattanooga shot 50 percent from the field making 19-of-38 while Hampton was held to 21-of-59 (35.6%). The Mocs made a season-high 10-of-15 (66.7%) from the 3-point line. It was their second game this season with at least 10 treys. UTC outrebounded Hampton 37-25.



Shelbie Davenport matched her career-high for rebounds, leading the Mocs with eight and Bria Dial had four rebounds and three assists.



For the fourth time this season, the Mocs topped the 20-turnover mark with 24 and it was the second time UTC got a win with more than 20 miscues. Hampton scored 26 of its 52 points off turnovers and outscored the Mocs 22-8 in the paint.



Monnazjea Finney-Smith led the Pirates with 17 points, making 5-of-10 from the 3-point line and had five rebounds. Dejane' James, Ashley Bates and Starr each had eight points with Bates pulling down a team-best six rebounds.



Chattanooga will host UNCG Thursday, Jan. 4 in a double-header with the men's team at the McKenzie Arena to open Southern Conference action.