Dalton police seek man and woman for car break-in at local gym

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who used a credit card that was stolen from a car parked outside of a Dalton gym.

The suspects, a black male and white female, were recorded using the stolen card in Ringgold.

The car break-in happened on December 15, at the Planet Fitness gym on Walnut Avenue.

The victim arrived at approximately 5:00 p.m. and when she came out about an hour later she found that her back passenger window was broken out.

Her Lily Ivy purse, which she told police had been hidden under a jacket on the back seat, was missing. The purse contained prescription medications and a Michael Kors wallet that contained a social security card and also several bank and credit cards.

Two individuals wearing hoodies could be seen on surveillance video in the parking lot breaking into the victim’s car and then driving away in a blue 2016 or 2017 model Hyundai.

The victim’s credit card was used to make three purchases a short time later at the Walgreen’s on Alabama Highway in Ringgold.

A black male wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with “Hollister” on the chest and a white female also wearing a hooded sweatshirt are recorded on store surveillance using the stolen card.

Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the two suspects is asked to please call Detective Chris Tucker at 706-278-9085, extension 9165.

