Atlanta news anchor dies after massive stroke - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Atlanta news anchor dies after massive stroke

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
ATLANTA -

Veteran Atlanta television news anchor Amanda Davis has died after a massive stroke.
    
WGCL-TV reports that Davis, the station's morning news anchor, died Wednesday night.

The CBS affiliate says she had a stroke Tuesday while waiting for a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and was rushed to a hospital.
    
The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports that the station says the 62-year-old Davis was planning to fly to Texas for her step-father's funeral before she suffered the stroke.
    
The station says her family is "asking for privacy at this difficult time." Colleagues expressed sadness about the news on Twitter.
    
Davis had been a presence on Atlanta TV news for more than 25 years.

She had talked publicly about her struggles with alcohol and depression after her third arrest on DUI charges.
 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.