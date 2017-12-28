Restaurant inspectors award six perfect scores to finish out 2017

Before they ring in 2018, restaurant inspectors are capping off the year with scores for more than 20 Tennessee Valley eateries.

Inspectors do not have any failures to report this week. The lowest score of the week issued to an area roadhouse.

Logans Roadhouse at 2584 Battlefield Parkway earned a 78 for violations of floors, walls, ceilings and equipment not being clean and having excessive grease build-up. In addition, floor drains were not draining properly, beverage guns at the bar were not clean and interiors of coolers were not clean to sight or touch.

J. Alexander's at 2215 Hamilton Place Boulevard corrected an earlier score of an 82 they had received for reasons including an unlabeled chemical spray bottle, a drip at a sink in a faucet, utensils stored in standing water and chemical sanitizer not at correct levels in the dishwasher. Their new score is a 97.

Other Hamilton County restaurants inspected

91 Aris at Harbor Lights 9718 Hixson Pike

93 Rodizio 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

93 Shogun 1806 Gunbarrel Road

93 Rain Thai Bistro 6933 Lee Highway

93 Formosa 5425 Highway 153

94 Sushi Nabe Japanese Restaurant 110 River Street

94 Moss's Place 709 Tunnel Blvd.

96 Off the Grill II by Chef Q 1904 Taft Highway

97 Ichiban 5035 Hixson Pike

97 Pizza Hut Delivery 1204 Hixson Pike

97 Alleia's 25 E. Main Street

97 Barley's 235 E. MLK Blvd.

98 Imperial Garden 2288 Gunbarrel Road

98 Ruth's Chris Steak House 2321 Lifestyle Way

98 Brew & Cue 5017 Rossville Blvd.

99 Cracker Barrel 2346 Shallowford Village Drive

99 Hardee's 7961 East Brainerd Road

99 Cracker Barrel 8852 Lee Highway

99 Dominica's Caribbean Kitchen 5450 Highway 153

99 Waffle House 7047 Amin Drive

99 Firebox Grill 7025 Shallowford Road

99 Rib & Loin 5435 Highway 153

99 Ruby Tuesday 5595 Highway 153

100 Shuford's BBQ 11320 Dayton Pike

100 Lakeshore Grill 5600 Lake Resort Drive

100 Flying Squirrel 55 Johnson Street

100 Panera Bread 1810 Gunbarrel Road

100 City Cafe Diner 7641 Lee Highway

Hamilton County school cafeterias

86 Red Bank High School 640 Morrison Springs Road

91 Brainerd High School 1022 N. Moore Road

Hamilton County hotels

94 Best Western 7641 Lee Highway

100 Right Way Inn 6000 Fish Street

Catoosa County

95 Bojangles’, 2051 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

95 El Cactus Restaurant, 90 Battlefield Station, Ft. Oglethorpe

78 Logan’s Road House, 2584 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

95 Ming Moon, 3467 Lafayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe

96 Pruitt Health, 1067 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe

82 Richard’s Restaurant $ Catering, 906 Lafayette St., Ringgold

92 Super 8 Ringgold, 5400 Alabama Hwy., Ringgold

98 Villa Hotel, 5437 Alabama Hwy., Ringgold

Dade

Corrected to 89 Lalito’s Mexican Restaurant, 42 Court St., Trenton

Walker

100 Rock City Cliff Terrace, 1400 Patten Rd., Lookout Mountain

Whitfield