Restaurant inspectors award six perfect scores to finish out 2017

Before they ring in 2018, restaurant inspectors are capping off the year with scores for more than 20 Tennessee Valley eateries.
Inspectors do not have any failures to report this week. The lowest score of the week issued to an area roadhouse.
Logans Roadhouse at 2584 Battlefield Parkway earned a 78 for violations of floors, walls, ceilings and equipment not being clean and having excessive grease build-up. In addition, floor drains were not draining properly, beverage guns at the bar were not clean and interiors of coolers were not clean to sight or touch.
J. Alexander's at 2215 Hamilton Place Boulevard corrected an earlier score of an 82 they had received for reasons including an unlabeled chemical spray bottle, a drip at a sink in a faucet, utensils stored in standing water and chemical sanitizer not at correct levels in the dishwasher. Their new score is a 97.
Other Hamilton County restaurants inspected
- 91 Aris at Harbor Lights 9718 Hixson Pike
- 93 Rodizio 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 93 Shogun 1806 Gunbarrel Road
- 93 Rain Thai Bistro 6933 Lee Highway
- 93 Formosa 5425 Highway 153
- 94 Sushi Nabe Japanese Restaurant 110 River Street
- 94 Moss's Place 709 Tunnel Blvd.
- 96 Off the Grill II by Chef Q 1904 Taft Highway
- 97 Ichiban 5035 Hixson Pike
- 97 Pizza Hut Delivery 1204 Hixson Pike
- 97 Alleia's 25 E. Main Street
- 97 Barley's 235 E. MLK Blvd.
- 98 Imperial Garden 2288 Gunbarrel Road
- 98 Ruth's Chris Steak House 2321 Lifestyle Way
- 98 Brew & Cue 5017 Rossville Blvd.
- 99 Cracker Barrel 2346 Shallowford Village Drive
- 99 Hardee's 7961 East Brainerd Road
- 99 Cracker Barrel 8852 Lee Highway
- 99 Dominica's Caribbean Kitchen 5450 Highway 153
- 99 Waffle House 7047 Amin Drive
- 99 Firebox Grill 7025 Shallowford Road
- 99 Rib & Loin 5435 Highway 153
- 99 Ruby Tuesday 5595 Highway 153
- 100 Shuford's BBQ 11320 Dayton Pike
- 100 Lakeshore Grill 5600 Lake Resort Drive
- 100 Flying Squirrel 55 Johnson Street
- 100 Panera Bread 1810 Gunbarrel Road
- 100 City Cafe Diner 7641 Lee Highway
Hamilton County school cafeterias
- 86 Red Bank High School 640 Morrison Springs Road
- 91 Brainerd High School 1022 N. Moore Road
Hamilton County hotels
- 94 Best Western 7641 Lee Highway
- 100 Right Way Inn 6000 Fish Street
Catoosa County
- 95 Bojangles’, 2051 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
- 95 El Cactus Restaurant, 90 Battlefield Station, Ft. Oglethorpe
- 78 Logan’s Road House, 2584 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
- 95 Ming Moon, 3467 Lafayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe
- 96 Pruitt Health, 1067 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe
- 82 Richard’s Restaurant $ Catering, 906 Lafayette St., Ringgold
- 92 Super 8 Ringgold, 5400 Alabama Hwy., Ringgold
- 98 Villa Hotel, 5437 Alabama Hwy., Ringgold
Dade
- Corrected to 89 Lalito’s Mexican Restaurant, 42 Court St., Trenton
Walker
- 100 Rock City Cliff Terrace, 1400 Patten Rd., Lookout Mountain
Whitfield
- 96 Cook Out 1257 Glenwood Ave., Dalton
- 95 Crescent City tavern Inc., 324 S Depot St., Dalton
- 97 G & G’s Catering, 1109 N Hamilton St., Dalton
- 92 GA Sheriff’s Cherokee Est.-Cody House, 850 Cherokee Estates Rd., Dalton
- 91 Lalo’s To Go, 221 W Cuyler St., Dalton
- 98 McDonald’s #28059, 142 Carbondale Rd., Dalton
- 92 Niki’s Place, 1320 Riverbend Rd., Dalton
- 96 Sonic #937, 2702 Airport Rd., Dalton
- 95 Subway #421, 142 Carbondale Rd., Dalton
- 99 Taco Beto, 1009 Morris St., Dalton