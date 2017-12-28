Fire at West Rock damages building

UPDATE: Around 1 a.m. this morning, the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to an automated fire alarm on the 30 block of East 28th Street.

The building has been identified as West Rock Recycling, a company that sorts and bales discarded material to make it recyclable.

The first fire company to arrived on the scene reported that there was smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters entered the large warehouse and found smoke banked all the way down to the floor.

They worked quickly to find the location of the fire.

The sprinkler system had activated and contained the bulk of the fire to an area around a conveyor belt.

Firefighters used Thermal Imaging Cameras to locate any areas where fire was still present and extinguished it with a hose line.

It took 6 fire companies approximately 30 minutes to get the fire completely extinguished and the building cleared of smoke.

The fire was investigated and was determined to be unintentional.

The exact cause is still under investigation. Damage was estimated to be $45,000.

An early morning fire has damaged West Rock Recycling's building.

The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to the scene shortly after 1 a.m. on East 28th Street.

They were able to control the fire within the hour. The building's sprinkler system did activate.

Right now the extent of the damage is unclear. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with Channel 3 as we continue to learn more.