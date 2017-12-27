Road closures for New Year's Eve

Sunday, December 31st

Westin Hotel New Year's Eve Gala: Pine Street in front of the Westin Hotel, West 8th Street from Broad Street to Pine Street and Chestnut Street from West 8th Street to West MLK Boulevard will all be closed from 12:00 am on Saturday, December 30th to 12:00 am on Tuesday, January 2nd for this New Year's Eve celebration that includes live bands, food, a laser light show and more. For more information and tickets, visit www,eventbrite.com.

The Dwell Hotel Disco Wonderland: Custom Street will be closed between Columbia Street and Lindsay Street from 10:00 am on Sunday, December 31st to 1:00 pm on Monday, January 1st. Entrance ticket includes unlimited champagne, party food & music by DJ Flux 308. For more information, visit www.thedwellhotel.com/new-years-eve.

39th Annual Karen Lawrence Run: Starting at 6pm, the northbound lanes of Broad St. will be closed from West 4th Street to West 3rd Street, Walnut Street north of West 3rd Street and westbound West 3rd Street from Walnut Street to Broad Street will also be closed. In addition, the right lane on Frazier Avenue from the Walnut Street Bridge to Tremont Street and Tremont Street from Frazier Avenue to the cul-de-sac will also be closed for this race. All roads will be open by 9pm. Since 1979, The Karen Lawrence Run has been held in the same location at the Downtown Sports Barn. Since 2014, 100% of the proceeds from the race have gone to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga. Visit karenlawrencerun.itsyourrace.com for more information.