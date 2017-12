Everyone is preparing to say goodbye to 2017, and hello to 2018. Many New Year's Eve events will be taking place throughout the Scenic City Sunday.

Here is a list of celebrations so that you can choose the one that is right for you:

New Years at Noon

Where: Creative Discovery Museum

Time: Noon - 4:00 pm

Cost: $13.95 per person

New Year's Celebration

Where: Chattanoogan Hotel

Time: 7:00 pm - 1:00 am

Cost: $115.00 per person

New Year's Eve Street Festival

Where: 8th Street in between Chestnut and Pine

Time: 6:00 pm - 12:30 am

Cost: Free

Westin Hotel New Year's Gala

Where: The Westin Chattanooga

Time: 6:00 pm - 1:00 am

Cost: $550 couple; $275.00 individual

New Year's Eve Late Skate

Where: Chattanooga Choo Choo

Time: 11:00 pm - 1:00 am

Cost: $25 adults; $20 kids ages 12 and under

New Year's at The Palms

Where: The Palms

Time: 8:00 pm - 3:00 am

Cost: $150 couple; $80 individual

New Years Eve with Unknown Hinson

Where: Songbirds Guitar Museum

Time: 9:00 pm - 12:30 am

Cost: $45 per person; must be 21+

New Year’s Eve with The Embellishers featuring Gary Hermstreet

Where: Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant

Time: 9 pm - Midnight

Cost: $50 per person

New Year's on the River

Where: Southern Belle Riverboat

Time: 9:00 pm - 1:00 am; 21+ only

Cost: $129.90 per person

New Year's Eve at The Pint

Where: The Honest Pint

Time: 9:30 pm - 2:20 am; 21+ only

Cost: $20 per person

Party on the Bluff

Where: Hunter Museum of Art

Time: 9:00 pm - 1:00 am

Cost: $280 couple; $150 individual