Crime Stoppers: Hixson home hit by three times by burglars

Our suspects didn't know a homeowner had installed a surveillance camera, and when they looked the gift-horse in the mouth coming back for the third time, they unknowingly left their images on video.

"Anytime you burglarize a residence, you know, it is a serious crime," Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller said. "No matter what value that you take in someone's home."

To the case in question, their first trip to the quiet neighborhood came in late July.

"Over the summer, we had a residence that was burglarized twice within 24 hours, and then we believe the suspects came back [for a] third time but did not make entry that third time," Sgt. Miller confirmed.

That third time was the charm. The resident had installed a camera which gives us a look at the bad guys.

"You'll see what appears to be a white male who is relatively tall and skinny," Sgt. Miller said. "He'll go up to the door and try to open it. It doesn't open, so he leaves."

He is driving what appears to be a silver Chevy Cruze, and he has an accomplice.

"If you know who they are, you may be able to pick up who they are," Miller added. "The driveway is relatively close to the camera, so you can pick up some image details from the second person."

The driver, who checks the door to the home, has some distinguishing characteristics: lots of tattoos and a bandage on his arm.

"So, that may be a clue," Sgt. Miller explained, "if you know someone who at the end of July was donating plasma or went to the doctor, was driving a silver Chevy Cruz and matches his physical description."

Investigators believe he could be from around that area.

"This residence was in Hixson, so what we believe is the person lives somewhere in Hixson, and it was very easy for them to come back multiple times," Sgt. Miller said.

One too many times, perhaps. That last visit may be the one that leads you to a Crime Stoppers reward.

"I think with all the clues: the vehicle, his tattoos, what he looks like," Sgt. Miller said, "you should be able to pick them out and the images that you see from the video and also, you know, maybe that bandage gives you some clue."

We have up to $1,000 cash available if you can help identify these crooks. Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333

That hotline is manned 24/7, and we will never ask for your name.