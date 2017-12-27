Growing herbs to help beat the winter blues

Most think of herbs as grown during the warm months, but winter herbs like sage, rosemary and mint will still thrive this time of year.

"It's a really great way to kind of connect back to nature and earth, while you're in the depth of winter sitting in your living room watching movies and reading books," Cath Shaw Truelove, owner of Bees on a Bicycle, said.

Local garden center Bee's on a Bicycle offers up to 15 types of herbs through winter. Truelove says these herbs will boost your mood over the winter months, and it's a great way to introduce kids to gardening at a young age.



"The kids respond so great to smell, and I always have them rub some of the plants we have out there and smell their fingers, and they're delighted with that," Truelove adds.



Herbs she offers include lavender, sage, rosemary and bay which offer a boost to traditional holiday meals, and it doesn't take much of the flavor to pack a punch.

"You might need one leaf of the fresh, whereas if you're making stew or something with bay leaf, you might use three of the dried ones," states Truelove.



Store bought herbs offer convenience, whereas the potted herb, inside or out, offer's an experience, and there's an advantage to having winter herbs. Truelove offers medicinal, aromatic, and culinary herbs.

She suggests using clay for outdoor pots. The thicker the pot is, the more protection it offers the roots, similar to a coat.

Try out these fun recipes this holiday season:

Lavender Martini

First, take a decorative bottle and fill it with a desired amount of lavender. Pour gin or vodka in a bottle, and store it in a cool, dark place, such as a garage or basement, for two weeks. Spirit will have an undertone taste of lavender. Strain and enjoy!

Sage and Rosemary Chicken

Blend sage and rosemary in a blender with garlic, oil, salt and pepper to your desired taste. Place chicken in a glass dish or bowl and pour the blended marinade over it. Refrigerate 2-48 hours. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Place chicken in the oven on a foil-lined baking sheet for an hour and 15 minutes to an hour and 30 minutes. Allow the chicken to rest for 15 minutes before serving.

Mint Chocolate Shake

Truelove says take your favorite chocolate protein and mix it in a blender with water, ice and milk. Add the desired amount of mint. She recommends blending a minute or two longer than normal to ensure the fine leaves are chopped up. Immediately serve chilled.

Bees on a Bicycle is located at 1909 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37408.

