What the Tech? Cleaning a dirty phone

You've heard, I'm sure, that your phone is carrying all kinds of germs and bacteria. The most

quoted statistics is that your smartphone carries 10x more bacteria than a toilet seat.

Look, everything carries germs and bacteria. Thing is you can wash and even sterilize most

everything with the exception of electronic gadgets. One drop of water inside a phone or tablet,

and it can be destroyed. How then are we supposed to clean these things?

Here are a few suggestions to clean the screen and back of your phone safely:

To remove fingerprints from the screen use Scotch Tape. This won't clean the phone of germs

and bacteria but by placing the tape on a fingerprint and pulling it away a few times the

fingerprints will be removed.

Use a water/vinegar solution. You don't want to pour liquid on the phone ever, so use a 50/50

vinegar/water mixture. Grab a micro-fiber cloth, you can find those cheap at dollar stores. Dip

just a corner of the cloth into the solution and wipe down the phone. Don't get the cloth soaking

wet, just damp. Wipe it down and quickly dry the moisture with another corner, a clean dry

corner of the same cloth. This will make your smartphone screen shine again. Use it on the

back of the phone while you're at it. Since you've got that solution handy, go ahead and wipe

down all of your smartphones, tablets and computer screens.

Stay away from wiping your phone across a shirt sleeve, pants or even a paper towel. These

can leave behind residue and can even leave scratches on the screen. Same goes for using a

t-shirt.

None of these steps will remove bacteria and germs from the phone but several companies do

have products that are designed to remove as much of the germs as possible.

Whoosh! is a product suggested by several tech companies. It comes in a spray bottle as a kit

with some micro-fiber cloths. Spray the phone's screen and back then immediately wipe the

moisture off with the cloth. Not only will this clean the phone but the company claims it will

prevent the device from picking up germs.

"It's actually a nano-thin layer, the more you use our product that is left on the surface of the

screen," Kevin Gabriel of Whoosh! said.

"It bonds to the surface of the screen, a hard or soft surface, and you now have no germs or

spores growing on that phone for a minimum of 24 hours," Gabriel said.