Power outage disrupts Disneyland; guests taken off rides

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - A power outage has hit parts of the Disneyland theme park in Southern California and stopped some rides.

A park representative tells Los Angeles news station KABC-TV that power is out in Toontown and Fantasyland, and guests have been escorted off about a dozen rides Wednesday.

A park statement says the problem involves a transformer at the Disneyland Resort.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.