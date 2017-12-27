Power outage disrupts Disneyland; guests taken off rides - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Power outage disrupts Disneyland; guests taken off rides

By Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - A power outage has hit parts of the Disneyland theme park in Southern California and stopped some rides.

A park representative tells Los Angeles news station KABC-TV that power is out in Toontown and Fantasyland, and guests have been escorted off about a dozen rides Wednesday.

A park statement says the problem involves a transformer at the Disneyland Resort.

