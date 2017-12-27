Free New Year's Eve street festival, THP preparing for busy holiday weekend

A local real estate development company is hosting a free street festival on New Year's Eve.

This is happening in Chattanooga's West Village. Organizers say there will be food, face painting, stilt walkers and music along with a showing of the Times Square celebration and ball drop for all families to enjoy.



Chattanoogans will get the chance to watch the New York New Year's Eve celebration live on a mirrored surface on The Westin Chattanooga hotel Sunday night.



"We love the idea of Times Square and having a big outdoor party," Jay Raynor, of Defoor Brothers Development, said. "I know it's going to be cold, but having an outdoor party that people can come to, that's kid-friendly and that's something that is unique to the area is great."

Event organizer Jay Raynor tells Channel 3, the free street festival and block party will showcase Chattanooga's West Village. Kids can enjoy cotton candy stands, face painting, and an early laser light ball drop around 7:30 pm. There will be open shops and restaurants, as well as open bars for adults.



"We'll have remote bars that are set up on both Chestnut and 8th Street throughout the night, so we will have open containers because all of the roads here are barricaded off," Raynor said.

In addition to vehicle barricades, organizers have hired more than 30 CPD officers to patrol the area. There will be a paramedic tent and ambulance on site as well as bag and ID checks at the front gate.

"Drivers and everyone in the Chattanooga area can expect the Tennessee Highway Patrol to be highly visible this holiday weekend," Lt. John Harmon of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

Drivers can expect random sobriety checkpoints throughout the region. Authorities say their focus is getting drunk drivers off of the roads.

Lt. Harmon stresses the importance of safety this holiday weekend.

"We have Uber, we have taxis, you have friends that will take you home," Lt. Harmon said. " You just can't afford to ruin your life or someone else's life. It's not worth the risk anymore."

THP officials say there were 12 fatalities in the Chattanooga region last December alone, and so far this year there have been two.

The number of fatalities in our region, year to date, is up by four compared to this time last year.