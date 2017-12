A man who was wanted by the Varnell Police Department for charges in connection with a domestic dispute is now in custody.

Chandler Clay Officer, 20, is being held at the Whitfield County Detention Center.

He faces charges of:

Robbery

Aggravated Assault, other weapon

Battery, Family violence (1st offense)

Financial transaction card theft

Financial transaction card fraud

Criminal trespass, damage of $500 or less

False imprisonment

Officer's bond is set at $10,000.