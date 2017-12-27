Durham settles lawsuit with family of Woodmore crash victim - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Durham settles lawsuit with family of Woodmore crash victim

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Durham has settled a lawsuit with the Nash family.  Their son was injured last year in the Woodmore bus crash.

The settlement states that Durham School Services will pay for the minor's medical bills.  They will also pay an additional $250,000 to the family. $50,000 of that money will go to cover the family's legal fees. The remainder will be paid to the victim in monthly increments beginning on his 19th birthday and continuing until his 32nd birthday.

