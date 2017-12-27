Lawsuit filed in connection to deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion Co.

A lawsuit has been filed in connection to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion County last year.

The daughter of William Berner says officers had no reason to shoot and kill her father.

Three Marion County deputies responded to two complaints of a drunk and disorderly man on December 27, 2016.

Deputies say they fired shots at Berner as he sped toward them in a pickup truck on Highway 134.

READ MORE | UPDATE: TBI releases name of suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Marion Co.

Berner's daughter, Deidra Berner, is asking Marion County and several deputies for $30-million in connection to the shooting.

Here's the entire lawsuit filed in Marion County Circuit Court:

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.