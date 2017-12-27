Chattanooga man shot late Tuesday night

A Chattanooga man was shot late Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Fairmount Avenue.

Police say that Corey Dorrel Sanders, 31, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sanders was transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

At the crime scene, investigators spoke to the victim and witnesses to gather information.

Members of the CPD's Violent Crimes Bureau are investigating this shooting and ask that if you have any information on this shooting, please call the Chattanooga Police Department immediately at 423-698-2525.

You can remain anonymous.