Free tax workshops for new business owners

With the new tax laws facing new business owners in 2018, the Tennessee Department of Revenue will be holding a series of free tax workshops for new businesses around the state in January.
The workshops will be held in Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville.
The free workshops are designed for those encountering business-related taxes for the first time.
Tax specialists will provide the basic information needed to comply with registration and tax requirements.
Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to these specialists, ask questions and receive materials explaining tax responsibilities. Areas of discussion will include business tax, sales and use tax and collection procedures.
Space is limited and registration is required. For more information call (800) 342-1003 (toll-free inside Tennessee) or (615) 253-0600 (local Nashville-area and outside Tennessee).
- Chattanooga: January 11, from 8:30 a.m. to noon EST at the Department's Chattanooga regional office, located at 1301 Riverfront Parkway, in the second floor conference room.
- Johnson City: January 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST at the Department's Johnson City regional office, located at 204 High Point Drive.
- Knoxville: January 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. EST at the Department's Knoxville regional office, at 7175 Strawberry Plains Pike. The workshops will be held on the third floor.
- Memphis: January 4, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST at the Renaissance Business Center, located at 555 Beale Street. The workshop will be held in the Memphis Training Room.
- Nashville: January 9, from 8:30 a.m. to noon CST at the Department's Andrew Jackson State Office Building location at 500 Deaderick Street. The workshop will be held in the Hearing Room (G.201) on the ground floor.