Free tax workshops for new business owners

With the new tax laws facing new business owners in 2018, the Tennessee Department of Revenue will be holding a series of free tax workshops for new businesses around the state in January.

The workshops will be held in Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville.

The free workshops are designed for those encountering business-related taxes for the first time.

Tax specialists will provide the basic information needed to comply with registration and tax requirements.

Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to these specialists, ask questions and receive materials explaining tax responsibilities. Areas of discussion will include business tax, sales and use tax and collection procedures.

Space is limited and registration is required. For more information call (800) 342-1003 (toll-free inside Tennessee) or (615) 253-0600 (local Nashville-area and outside Tennessee).