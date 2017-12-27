Mt. Vernon Restaurant has closed for good - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mt. Vernon Restaurant has closed for good

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A long-time Chattanooga restaurant has closed.

A representative of the Mt. Vernon restaurant said the closing was due to a family illness. The restaurant, at 3535 Broad Street, has been owned and operated by Jeff and Cindy Messinger for many years. Longtime WDEF radio personality Luther Masingill announced the daily special menu on his program for many years, and was among the restaurant's regular diners.  It was also a popular gathering place for local business leaders and government officials, as well as tourists visiting nearby Lookout Mountain attractions.

The restaurant opened in 1955, and specialized in Southern comfort food, and homemade desserts, like amaretto cream pie.

The restaurant closed its doors for good on December 23.

