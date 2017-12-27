Car stolen in East Ridge while warming up - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police in East Ridge are searching for a car that was stolen recently.

The car, described by police as a gold 1999 Ford Crown Victoria (similar to the one pictured) with a Georgia tag RGQ-6180.

Police say the car was stolen while the owner was warming the vehicle up near South Crest Drive according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a red hat, black jacket, and dark pants. 

If you see this vehicle, or have any information, please contact 911 or Detective Cory Cleek of the East Ridge Police Department @ 423-486-9140

