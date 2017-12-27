Black steps down as US House budget chair amid governor bid

By JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press

NASHVILLE (AP) - U.S. Rep. Diane Black says she's stepping down as House Budget Committee chairwoman as she runs for governor of Tennessee.

In an op-ed posted to the Fox News website Wednesday, the Republican says she'll continue to serve in Congress, but is leaving the budget post to focus more on the campaign.

Black pointed to her work with President Donald Trump on budgeting and a wide-spanning tax reform law. She noted the law eliminates fines for people who don't carry health insurance under former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.

Black was named interim Budget Committee chair in January when Trump nominated Rep. Tom Price of Georgia to become Health and Human Services secretary.

Black is one of five leading Republican candidates in 2018 vying to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.

She announced her bid in August.

