MADISON, TN. (AP) - Authorities say a man attacked his two roommates with a machete in Tennessee.

WTVF-TV reports that Metro Nashville police say Mark Rigsby cut one man several times before the other man intervened on Tuesday night. Investigators say Rigsby then issued threats before fleeing.

Officers found Rigsby in a nearby wooded area and arrested him.

According to the Criminal Court Clerk of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County's online records, the 55-year-old Rigsby is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on $2,500 bond. No attorney is listed.

Information from: WTVF-TV, http://www.newschannel5.com

