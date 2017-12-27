Some flurries possible this morning, and a cold start to 2018

Good Wednesday. This morning is overcast, and we may see a few light flurries as we get back into our post-Christmas groove. I don't expect anything heavy, and only some isolated spots may get a light dusting. The main thing you will notice this morning, however, is the cold. Temps are in the 20s and 30s this morning. This afternoon we will see skies clearing a bit, and we will be blustery with highs in the low 40s and winds from the north at 10-15 mph.

Thursday and Friday will be cold and dry. Lows will be in the 20s with highs in the mid-40s. Colder air will move in this weekend. Saturday temps will range from 29 in the morning to only 40 in the afternoon. Sunday you will want to bundle up and put the chili on the stove. Temps will be near 20 and highs will not get out of the 30s.

2018 will start with yet another burst of cold air moving in. The morning will start in the low 20s, and the high will struggle to get above freezing with a forecast high of 33 in Chattanooga.

David Karnes

