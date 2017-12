Chattanooga firefighters were called to a house fire on Munro Road Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 700 block.

Officials say firefighters saw light smoke coming from the home when they arrived at the scene and found the fire in a bedroom.

No one was home when the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused about $30,000 in damages.

The cause is under investigation.

