Energy evaluation could save you money on your bill

It's just the beginning of the winter season and preparation is key if you want to keep that heating bill to a minimum.

One way to do that is a home energy inspection.

Every homeowner qualifies for one free of charge.

This inspection, developed by TVA, will increase your home energy value to reduce your bill.

This year the cooler temperatures came earlier and will last longer than last year. That means you could experience a higher power bill a bit longer this year.

“It’s will allow homeowners to save money and also give them a road map on how to save and become more energy efficient,” said Scott Fiedler, TVA spokesperson.

The eScore program helps homeowners achieve their home's best possible energy performance.

Once complete, homeowners will receive a custom list of recommended energy efficiency upgrades.

“Appliances lighting you know LED lights save money also look at your heating system not only the furnace but the duct work and some other items like windows and doors,” said Scott Fiedler, TVA spokesperson.

While this program may require customers to put money into repairs Scott Fiedler says it will save you money in the long run.

He also says through the eScore program there will be chances for rebates on certain upgrades.

“Use our quality contract network that way you can shop around and already know that you are getting the services to our specifications to save you money,” said Scott Fiedler, TVA spokesperson.

Fiedler says the same money saving concepts applies to TVA's budget.

“In addition it will help us do system planning so we don't have to build larger power plants in the future because we're keeping energy efficiency in check with growth,” said Scott Fiedler, TVA spokesperson.

The evaluation could take up to two hours to complete.

Click here to register or call 1-855-2eScore (1-855-237-2673).