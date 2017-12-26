UPDATE: Charges made against a Chattanooga police officer for a reported 2017 incident have been dropped by the District Attorney.

James R. Oister, a Chattanooga Police Department officer for over seven years, was originally charged after a Christmas morning argument.

Oister is still on administrative leave pending the CPD Internal Affairs investigation of the incident.

PREVIOUS STORY: We're learning more about what led to the arrest of a Chattanooga Police officer.

He is now off the job while the department investigates.

James Oister has been with the department for seven years and the situation stems from an argument on Christmas morning.

An arrest report states Oister became upset and the situation turned physical.

The officer noted in the report the victim had red marks as well as cuts and bruises on their body.

A witness statement backed up what the victim reported.

Oister was arrested on Monday for a domestic violence charge.

He has since bonded out of jail and is due in court next week.

Chattanooga Police tell Channel 3 he has been relieved of duty pending the investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Chattanooga police officer was arrested Christmas Day, and charged with domestic assault.

CPD Officer James R. Oister has been relieved of duty, pending an internal investigation, according to spokesman Elisa Myzal.