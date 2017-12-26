Chattanooga police officer arrested for domestic assault - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga police officer arrested for domestic assault

A Chattanooga police officer was arrested Christmas Day, and charged with domestic assault.

CPD Officer James R. Oister has been relieved of duty, pending an internal investigation, according to spokesman Elisa Myzal. 

Channel 3 has requested the arrest affidavit from Chattanooga police, and will update this developing story.

