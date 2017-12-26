WATCH LIVE: Eaglet Watch 2017 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE: Eaglet Watch 2017

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

In the warmer climate of southwest Florida, Harriet, the bald eagle from Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, laid an egg in mid-November. 

That egg apparently showed signs of hatching earlier Tuesday morning, exciting eagle viewers around the world.

The soon-to-be eagle mom was seen tidying up the nest in what could be preparation for her newest family member.

