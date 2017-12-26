Prominent Chattanooga businessman Fletcher Bright dies

Fletcher Bright, with the Dismembered Tennesseans, plays fiddle during Pops on the River at Coolidge Park. Photo by Allison Kwesell /Times Free Press

Prominent Chattanooga businessman and musician Fletcher Bright died on Christmas Day.

Bright joined his father's company in 1953 in real estate that became Fletcher Bright Company.

He was a renowned fiddler and performed at community events. The theater at the Bright School is named after him.

U.S. Senator Bob Corker released the following statement:

"Like so many he knew, Fletcher had a big impact on me as a young man, and throughout life. A gentleman, a pilot, a musician, and a businessman, he kept a balance and a steadiness that made you feel calm in times of stress. We will all miss him and hope to carry some of him with us to share with others."