Prominent Chattanooga businessman Fletcher Bright dies

By WRCB Staff
Fletcher Bright, with the Dismembered Tennesseans, plays fiddle during Pops on the River at Coolidge Park. Photo by Allison Kwesell /Times Free Press Fletcher Bright, with the Dismembered Tennesseans, plays fiddle during Pops on the River at Coolidge Park. Photo by Allison Kwesell /Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Prominent Chattanooga businessman and musician Fletcher Bright died on Christmas Day.

Bright joined his father's company in 1953 in real estate that became Fletcher Bright Company.

He was a renowned fiddler and performed at community events. The theater at the Bright School is named after him.

U.S. Senator Bob Corker released the following statement:

"Like so many he knew, Fletcher had a big impact on me as a young man, and throughout life. A gentleman, a pilot, a musician, and a businessman, he kept a balance and a steadiness that made you feel calm in times of stress. We will all miss him and hope to carry some of him with us to share with others."

