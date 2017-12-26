A cold but dry Tuesday ahead

Good Morning,

Winds today remain under 10 mph. There is a wind chill this morning in the 20s. Clouds this morning will decrease leaving a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon. Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees better this afternoon reaching the middle to upper 40s. Wednesday looks dry and Thursday's winter weather chance is looking less and less. Newest data tracks the next system mainly rain south of the Tennessee Valley. Counties in Georgia and Alabama have the best chance for primarily rain Wednesday and Thursday evening.The end of the week and start of the weekend looks primarily dry.

Colder air is on the way! Sunday, New Year's Eve will bring colder temperatures in the teens by midnight. Some locations could dip into the single digits by Monday morning. With these bitter temperatures, pets need to be brought indoors, and elderly will need to be checked in on. A mix of rain and snow looks possible by 9AM -11AM Sunday morning. With falling temperatures, newest information brings minor snow accumulation by Monday morning. In the meantime, download the WRCB Weather App and like us on Facebook.

TUESDAY