Overnight fire displaces 2 on E 32nd Street

Early on December 26, the Chattanooga Fire department was called to a house fire on East 32nd Street.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy black smoke. The fire companies were able to quickly extinguish a fireplace fire that had spread to the ceiling, roof, and chimney.

No one was injured, as the residents had evacuated after calling for assistance from the fire department.

Due to the damage, the American Red Cross was notified that 2 adults would need assistance.

The fire is considered accidental in nature.