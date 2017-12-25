Endangered child alert for 5-year-old Knoxville boy

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a five-year-old boy from Knoxville.

Davontae Maurice Clark was last seen at his aunt's residence in Knoxville. Davontae may be with his non-custodial mother and may be traveling in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags. He was last seen wearing a Batman tee-shirt

If you can help call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

