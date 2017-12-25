Endangered child alert for 5-year-old Knoxville boy - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Endangered child alert for 5-year-old Knoxville boy

By Danielle Wilburn, Producer
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a five-year-old boy from  Knoxville.

Davontae Maurice Clark was last seen at his aunt's residence in Knoxville.  Davontae may be with his non-custodial mother and may be traveling in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags.  He was last seen wearing a Batman tee-shirt

If you can help call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
 

