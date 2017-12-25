COPY-Ring once thought lost found in panel of 1957 Chevy Suburban

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - A Brunswick, Georgia, man has returned a championship high school football ring to the family of a South Carolina coach.

W.L. Varner's family never knew the ring from the coach's 1977 title at Woodruff High School was lost. They assumed it was among a number of mementos destroyed in a fire 10 years later that destroyed his office.

But the Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reports Joe Thomas found the ring in the passenger door panel of a 1957 Chevrolet Suburban.

Varner owned the Suburban. Thomas bought it 13 years ago and the ring fell out earlier this year when he used a screwdriver to pry the door away from a fender.

Thomas called the school and the initials engraved inside it confirmed it was Varner's ring.

