Christmas morning apartment fire displaces four families

By WRCB Staff
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A Christmas morning apartment fire displaced four families in Whitfield County Monday morning.

Dispatchers tell Channel 3 the call came in for the apartment fire on Cox Road about 8:08am.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist the families.

