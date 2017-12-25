Christmas Day Forecast

It's a cold Christmas morning as many of us are waking up to a northwest breeze and a wind chill in the teens! It looks to stay breezy through evening for those east of I-75 over Cherokee County in NC where winds could reach 20 mph today. Look for a mix of clouds and sun today with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40.

It looks dry through Wednesday before a wintry mix arrives on Thursday afternoon. Newest timing looks to begin Thursday by 2PM-4PM continuing through Friday morning. A mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet is possible. A few hundredths of an inch of ice looks likely at this time. This means roads will be slick come Thursday night, and Friday morning. Bridges and decks could ice over, and light ice will be possible on trees.

Looking ahead to the weekend..it looks cold with temperatures in the 30s! A wintry mix chance returns New Year's Eve and heading into New Year's Day. Newest data suggests next week will bring much colder temperatures..the coldest of the season, where some spots will dip to the single digits!

