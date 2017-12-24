Free Ride Program helps impaired drivers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Free Ride Program helps impaired drivers

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Starting Christmas Eve, Bradford Health Services is making sure people are safe while having holiday fun.

The company has a Free Ride Home program to help impaired drivers get to their destinations safely.

The free service is available, within a 30 mile radius, until January first for adults 21 and older.

For more information on the program call Bradford Services at 423-892-2639.

