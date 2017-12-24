Salvation Army hosts Christmas Eve brunch - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Salvation Army hosts Christmas Eve brunch

Posted: Updated:
By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Hundreds of people lined up for an early Christmas Eve Brunch Sunday.

The Salvation Army hosted its annual brunch to help feed the homeless and people in need.

Visitors got a hot meal, and backpacks full of hats, gloves, and scarves to help out this winter.

Workers said it's an important time of year to make sure you are helping your neighbors.

"So, it's eggs, ham, sausage, and everything. A hot meal for people who may not normally have it,” said Salvation Army Lt. James Harvin, “We just want to be here for the community."

Volunteers passed out roughly 300 backpacks and hot meals.

