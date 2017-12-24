Red Bank officers spread Christmas cheer - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Red Bank officers spread Christmas cheer

Posted: Updated:
By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
Connect
RED BANK, TN (WRCB) -

Christmas came early for some families in Red Bank.

Officer Tammie Delaschmitt and some of her team delivered Christmas presents to families Saturday.

There were clothes, basketballs, and toys galore, all hand delivered by officers.

In a Facebook Post, Red Bank police officers said Officer Delaschmitt always goes above and beyond to make sure she helps red bank families.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.