One dead, one in custody following officer-involved shooting in Grundy County

One woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 20-year old Shelby Comer was found dead in a car following the shooting. The suspect, Jackie Wayne Bean, per the Sheriff. was taken into custody and transported to the hospital around 8:00 Sunday morning. Sheriff Shrum said it’s unclear if Comer died during the shooting, or before.

The shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday night in the Coalmont area, according to the TBI. A Grundy County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on B Mine Road, when the driver allegedly pointed a firearm at the deputy. The deputy then fired into the vehicle several times, according to the TBI, then the vehicle drove away, hitting the police cruiser.

Roughly 20 minutes later, a person saw the suspected vehicle crash off the side of the road. According to the TBI, the suspect said he was shot and asked for the citizen’s vehicle. That person drove off and called police. When officers arrived, the suspect was gone, but Comer was found dead in the back of the car.

Deputies caught the suspect and he was transported to the hospital, according to Sheriff Shrum. His identity has not been released.

Comer’s body was sent off for an autopsy.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave, which Sheriff Shrum said is protocol.