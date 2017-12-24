Photo Contest Being Held for 2018-19 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Photo Contest Being Held for 2018-19 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now accepting entries for its 2018-19 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar issue. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee.

The photos will be reviewed for publication in the annual calendar edition of Tennessee Wildlife, which is the summer issue. If a photo is selected for the calendar edition, the photographer will receive a cash stipend of $60.

Photographers must submit their photo entries by the March 19, 2018 deadline. Photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, and submitted on a CD. They must be sized to print no smaller that 8-1/2x11 and resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch.

Photographers must be sure to provide their name, address, phone number, and e-mail address with their disk. Disks cannot be returned.

            Entries may be mailed to:

            Tennessee Wildlife
            Calendar Issue
            P.O. Box 40747
            Nashville, TN 37204

