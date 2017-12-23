Soddy Daisy police surprise long time friend with a uniform

The Soddy Daisy Police Department has a new officer, just in time for Christmas.

Friday a few officers surprised Dwayne Early, who has Down Syndrome, with a special uniform.

The Soddy Daisy Police Department used Facebook live to share the moment they surprised Dwayne Early, Early, who officers affectionately call "Bubba", has been a friend to the department for a long time, but he wasn't expecting to be welcomed into the ranks.



It was a visit Dwayne Early wasn't expecting. But one the entire Soddy Daisy Police Department was in on.



“Dwayne is the love of the Soddy Daisy police department,” said Jerry Workman, Sergeant.



That love was returned in the form of a blue uniform, made special for Dwayne.



I am captain Early! ,” said Dwayne “Bubba” Early.



Captain Early has dreamed of following in his mother's footsteps.



Teresa McIntosh worked patrol for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in the 90's.



“I would pick him up in my patrol car and let them talk on the CB radio,” said Teresa McIntosh, Mother.



When early showed an interest in law enforcement, Soddy Daisy officers showed an interest in him.



The 32-year-old has been involved with the police department for as long as he can remember.



Sergeant jerry workman made Friday night's delivery.

He shared on Facebook so other officers could watch. He never dreamed the video would be shared so many times.



“Thank you Soddy Daisy police you guys work you have made this young man's Christmas,” said Jerry Workman, Sergeant.



“Just to see that he touched that many people in that the police department cares that much,” said Teresa McIntosh, Mother.



With Christmas just a few days away, it will be hard to top *this* gift.



A gift that captain early won't soon forget.



“This is the best day of my life this is part of my heart,” said Dwayne “Bubba” Early. “These are my boys I love them I am a police officer and I love my life.”



Captain Dwayne Early's first patrol will be Tuesday from 4pm to 6pm.

He says he's ready to serve the community by keeping the bad guys off the street.