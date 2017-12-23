Soddy Daisy police surprise long time friend with a uniform

The Soddy Daisy Police Department has a new officer, just in time for Christmas.
Friday a few officers surprised Dwayne Early, who has Down Syndrome, with a special uniform.
The Soddy Daisy Police Department used Facebook live to share the moment they surprised Dwayne Early, Early, who officers affectionately call "Bubba", has been a friend to the department for a long time, but he wasn't expecting to be welcomed into the ranks.
It was a visit Dwayne Early wasn't expecting. But one the entire Soddy Daisy Police Department was in on.
“Dwayne is the love of the Soddy Daisy police department,” said Jerry Workman, Sergeant.
That love was returned in the form of a blue uniform, made special for Dwayne.
I am captain Early! ,” said Dwayne “Bubba” Early.
Captain Early has dreamed of following in his mother's footsteps.
Teresa McIntosh worked patrol for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in the 90's.
“I would pick him up in my patrol car and let them talk on the CB radio,” said Teresa McIntosh, Mother.
When early showed an interest in law enforcement, Soddy Daisy officers showed an interest in him.
The 32-year-old has been involved with the police department for as long as he can remember.
Sergeant jerry workman made Friday night's delivery.
He shared on Facebook so other officers could watch. He never dreamed the video would be shared so many times.
“Thank you Soddy Daisy police you guys work you have made this young man's Christmas,” said Jerry Workman, Sergeant.
“Just to see that he touched that many people in that the police department cares that much,” said Teresa McIntosh, Mother.
With Christmas just a few days away, it will be hard to top *this* gift.
A gift that captain early won't soon forget.
“This is the best day of my life this is part of my heart,” said Dwayne “Bubba” Early. “These are my boys I love them I am a police officer and I love my life.”
Captain Dwayne Early's first patrol will be Tuesday from 4pm to 6pm.
He says he's ready to serve the community by keeping the bad guys off the street.
Harvest Outreach Ministries held their annual Christmas dinner in Dalton on Saturday.More
Harvest Outreach Ministries held their annual Christmas dinner in Dalton on Saturday.More
There are 16 new laws going into place in Tennessee on January 1, 2018.More
There are 16 new laws going into place in Tennessee on January 1, 2018.More
The Reddit user behind a viral post that exposed the international tech giant is a 17-year-old from Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.More
The Reddit user behind a viral post that exposed the international tech giant is a 17-year-old from Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.More
The marijuana was found in boxes inside the pickup topper, driven by the couple in their 80's.More
The marijuana was found in boxes inside the pickup topper, driven by the couple in their 80's.More
When Dr. Bryan Johnson was hired from a field of applicants for the Hamilton County school superintendent job last summer, many school board members said they expected change. Dr. Johnson has granted that request, in a big way.More
When Dr. Bryan Johnson was hired from a field of applicants for the Hamilton County school superintendent job last summer, many school board members said they expected change. Dr. Johnson has granted that request, in a big way.More
Echo Dot? or Google Home Mini? This year’s hottest tech gifts are very similar but is one better than the other? We compare the two devices and find there’s one big difference everyone should know.More
Echo Dot? or Google Home Mini? This year’s hottest tech gifts are very similar but is one better than the other? We compare the two devices and find there’s one big difference everyone should know.More
The suspect fled the scene following the incident.More
The suspect fled the scene following the incident.More
Malls and stores around the Tennessee Valley have extended their Saturday hours so that customers can buy last minute gifts.More
Malls and stores around the Tennessee Valley have extended their Saturday hours so that customers can buy last minute gifts.More
Several officers presented a Soddy-Daisy resident with his own Soddy-Daisy police uniform.More
Several officers presented a Soddy-Daisy resident with his own Soddy-Daisy police uniform.More
Details are limited, but we know that it happened near Market Street and Alton Park Boulevard.More
Details are limited, but we know that it happened near Market Street and Alton Park Boulevard.More
Catoosa County Deputy Tyler Morton passed away on Thursday.More
Catoosa County Deputy Tyler Morton passed away on Thursday.More