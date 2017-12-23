Vermont woman displays more than 1,400 nativity scenes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Vermont woman displays more than 1,400 nativity scenes

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Photo courtesy of the AP. Photo courtesy of the AP.

GUILFORD, Vt. (AP) — Each December, Shirley Squires transforms her modest Vermont home into a veritable creche museum, with more than 1,400 miniature nativity scenes of Jesus, Mary and Joseph covering every surface, taking over two bedrooms and overflowing into a specially built room in her garage.

During the holiday season and through January, the 87-year-old welcomes school and church groups and other visitors by appointment to tour her collection lit up by holiday lights.

“This is my 20th year of doing it,” said Squires as she sat in a room surrounded by nativity scenes some from faraway places like South America and Africa and others from nearby thrift stores. “It’s a lot a work but it’s worth the work when I see all the pleasure that the people (get) that come to see them.”

Squires started collecting them after the death of her husband in 1991 and then her son in 1993, both around Christmastime, “to get through the first couple of years,” she said. She opened it to the public in 1997, and gets about 300 visitors a year.

The collection grew as people gave her more and she and her family purchased some.

The hundreds of scenes displayed on shelves, in cabinets and on and underneath tables come from more than 55 countries, she believes. Some are crafted from wood, porcelain, plastic or clay. Other specially made versions include one crafted from wood shavings, another from beeswax. There’s even a Jesus, Mary and Joseph in the manger in a sandwich bun.

They range in size from one about as small as a thimble to another waist high Joseph and Mary at the top of her stairs near the entrance to a bedroom, where a sprawling set of small figurines from Italy cover an entire bed and several shelves.

She admits it’s a lot of work and wonders if she’ll do it again next year. She starts setting the collection up in September, with help from family. She keeps the display in the garage room up all year and no longer takes down the collections in the upstairs bedrooms.

“I’ve always been a religious person, and the birth of Jesus is really the meaning of Christmas and the whole meaning of what Jesus is all about,” she said.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • 3 Miss America officials resign, 1 apologizes to ex-winner

    3 Miss America officials resign, 1 apologizes to ex-winner

    Saturday, December 23 2017 7:13 PM EST2017-12-24 00:13:30 GMT
    The top leadership of the Miss America Organization has resigned, sweeping out officials implicated in an email scandal that targeted past pageant winners for abuse based on their appearance, intellect and sex lives.More
    The top leadership of the Miss America Organization has resigned, sweeping out officials implicated in an email scandal that targeted past pageant winners for abuse based on their appearance, intellect and sex lives.More

  • Vermont woman displays more than 1,400 nativity scenes

    Vermont woman displays more than 1,400 nativity scenes

    Saturday, December 23 2017 6:57 PM EST2017-12-23 23:57:22 GMT
    Photo courtesy of the AP.Photo courtesy of the AP.

    Each December, Shirley Squires transforms her modest Vermont home into a veritable creche museum, with more than 1,400 miniature nativity scenes of Jesus, Mary and Joseph covering every surface, taking over two bedrooms and overflowing into a specially built room in her garage. 

    More

    Each December, Shirley Squires transforms her modest Vermont home into a veritable creche museum, with more than 1,400 miniature nativity scenes of Jesus, Mary and Joseph covering every surface, taking over two bedrooms and overflowing into a specially built room in her garage. 

    More

  • Man's 1944 love letter found within remodeled home's walls

    Man's 1944 love letter found within remodeled home's walls

    Saturday, December 23 2017 6:40 PM EST2017-12-23 23:40:53 GMT
    Photo courtesy of the Greenfield Police Dept's Facebook pagePhoto courtesy of the Greenfield Police Dept's Facebook page

    Police in Massachusetts are trying to figure out who wrote a 1944 love letter that was recently found within the walls of a house that is being remodeled.

    More

    Police in Massachusetts are trying to figure out who wrote a 1944 love letter that was recently found within the walls of a house that is being remodeled.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.