Harvest Outreach Ministries holds Christmas dinner

By Cameron Taylor, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

A North Georgia organization is helping feed the homeless and less fortunate during the holiday season.

Harvest Outreach Ministries held their annual Christmas dinner in Dalton on Saturday. Volunteers and organizers call it a rewarding experience.

Friendly smiles and warm food greeted those looking for a Christmas meal. Dozens filled the American Legion in Dalton striking up conversations with people they just met.

"It's really wonderful to be able to sit down and talk to people that you wouldn't get to talk to in your regular day to day activities," Shell Underwood, a volunteer, said.

Underwood is one of several volunteers for Harvest Outreach Ministries.

The organization has been serving North Georgia for more than three decades and has helped hundreds of people. Organizers said volunteers like Shell make all of this possible.

"I'm very touched by the volunteerism and always have been because God has sent many, many volunteers, and we were built on volunteerism," Sheila Reed of Harvest Outreach Ministries said.

The idea is to share good food, make new friends, and leave with full hearts.

"Sometimes we get caught up in everyday life and seem overwhelmed with finances, physical, mental, emotional issues, whatever it may be. This time of year, everybody needs to know that somebody cares and loves them," Brian Croft, a volunteer, said.

If you're interested in getting involved, you can contact Reed at 706-280-0883 or by email.

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
