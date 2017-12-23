Harvest Outreach Ministries holds Christmas dinner

Each December, Shirley Squires transforms her modest Vermont home into a veritable creche museum, with more than 1,400 miniature nativity scenes of Jesus, Mary and Joseph covering every surface, taking over two bedrooms and overflowing into a specially built room in her garage.More
Each December, Shirley Squires transforms her modest Vermont home into a veritable creche museum, with more than 1,400 miniature nativity scenes of Jesus, Mary and Joseph covering every surface, taking over two bedrooms and overflowing into a specially built room in her garage.More
Police in Massachusetts are trying to figure out who wrote a 1944 love letter that was recently found within the walls of a house that is being remodeled.More
Police in Massachusetts are trying to figure out who wrote a 1944 love letter that was recently found within the walls of a house that is being remodeled.More