Soddy-Daisy Police Department shares holiday safety tips

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
SODDY-DAISY, TN (WRCB) -

With the holiday weekend finally here, the Soddy-Daisy Police Department wants to share some safety reminders.

The SDPD posted these tips on their Facebook page:

  • Do not put boxes that publicize the gifts your family received out by the road, in garbage cans, etc. Discard them yourself, or place them out moments before the waste is picked up. 
  • Make sure all doors and windows are locked, whether you are at home or not. Burglars do not care if you are at home during the time they want to burglarize your home.
  • Never advertise that you will be out of town. Do not upload pictures from vacation until you are back in town.
