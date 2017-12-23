East Ridge Police searching for stabbing suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

East Ridge Police searching for stabbing suspect

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

East Ridge Police are searching for a stabbing suspect.

An East Ridge Police official told Channel 3 the suspect cut the victim following an argument that started when a car hit a house on Gleason Circle.

The suspect fled the scene following the incident.

The victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

This is a developing story.

