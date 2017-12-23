Extended hours for last minute shoppers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Extended hours for last minute shoppers

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Christmas is less than 48 hours away.  Malls and stores around the Tennessee Valley have extended their Saturday hours so customers can buy last minute gifts. 

Store/Mall Saturday, December 23, 2017 Christmas Eve
Hamilton Place Open until 11:00 pm 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Northgate Mall Open until 11:00 pm 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Bradley Square Mall Open until 10:00 pm 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Walnut Square Mall Open until 10:00 pm 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Target Open until midnight 7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Khol's Open 24 hours Midnight - 6:00 pm
Toys "R" US Open 24 hours Midnight - 9:00 pm
Walmart Open 24 hours Open until 6:00 pm
Best Buy Open until 11:00 pm 7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Publix Open until 10:00 pm 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Food City Open until midnight 6:00am - 6:00pm

If you do forget an item, select Walgreens, CVS, Starbucks and convenience stores will be open Christmas Day.

