Extended hours for last minute shoppers

Christmas is less than 48 hours away. Malls and stores around the Tennessee Valley have extended their Saturday hours so customers can buy last minute gifts.

Store/Mall Saturday, December 23, 2017 Christmas Eve Hamilton Place Open until 11:00 pm 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Northgate Mall Open until 11:00 pm 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Bradley Square Mall Open until 10:00 pm 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Walnut Square Mall Open until 10:00 pm 8:00 am - 6:00 pm Target Open until midnight 7:00 am - 11:00 pm Khol's Open 24 hours Midnight - 6:00 pm Toys "R" US Open 24 hours Midnight - 9:00 pm Walmart Open 24 hours Open until 6:00 pm Best Buy Open until 11:00 pm 7:00 am - 6:00 pm Publix Open until 10:00 pm 7:00 am - 7:00 pm Food City Open until midnight 6:00am - 6:00pm

If you do forget an item, select Walgreens, CVS, Starbucks and convenience stores will be open Christmas Day.