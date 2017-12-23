Tennessee governor considers smaller university board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is considering reducing the number of trustees at the University of Tennessee.

The Nashville Ledger reports Lt. Gov. Randy McNally says Haslam's proposals include reducing the size of the university's board and reducing the number of finalists presented for top leadership positions.

A Haslam spokeswoman declined to discuss specifics but said the governor is having conversations about ways to help the university's board operate more efficiently and effectively.

The university's board has 26 members, including the governor, who serves as chairman and a voting member. Seventeen members come from Tennessee's congressional districts. The rest are students, faculty and department commissioners.

McNally said Haslam believes a board of that size is difficult to manage. Haslam is scheduled to announce his legislative initiatives in January.

Information from: The Nashville Ledger, http://www.nashvilleledger.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.