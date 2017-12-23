Soddy-Daisy Police Department makes special delivery

The Soddy-Daisy Police Department made a special delivery Friday night.

Several officers presented "Bubba" Evans of Soddy-Daisy with his own Soddy-Daisy police uniform.

The uniform was personalized with Evans' name. The officers explained to Evans that he is now an honorary captain of the department.

One officer streamed the event using Facebook Live. The video already has over 80,000 views and more than 1,000 comments.

"You guys are soo awesome," one Facebook user said. "You just made his day. Thank you guys for your service."

"SDPD you guys awesome!!!!" another user said. "Captain Bubba is looking good!"