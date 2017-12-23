UPDATE: Copperhill under third boil water advisory since October

UPDATE: The city of Copperhill is under yet another boil water advisory. It's the third one since October.

Officials said the water system is experiencing low tank levels resulting in low pressure in the drinking water system. As a precautionary measure, customers are being asked to boil water for at least three minutes before using it.

The city of Copperhill buys water from the City of McCaysville, but is unable to do so because of a large number of leaks on their system. They are in the process of getting a connection with Copper Basin Utilities for emergency situations.

The city of Copperhill will be trucking in water from a neighboring utility until the problem is resolved.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.

UPDATE: For the second time since October, those living in Copperhill were on a Boil Water Advisory. That advisory was lifted Thursday.

The water advisory went into effect before Christmas and came as a precaution while the system was experiencing low pressure.

Officials say low pressure can introduce disease-causing organisms including bacteria, viruses and parasites to enter the water.

"The issues we've had is not of our doing," Todd Dilbeck, Copperhill Water Superintendent, said.

Copperhill Water Superintendent Todd Dilbeck says he issued the latest Boil Water Advisory on December 22nd.

The City of Copperhill gets its water from Mccaysville. The water treatment plant there failed to deliver the 100,000 gallons of water promised each day to service Copperhill residents.

"Yes, they could not treat enough to furnish both cities," Dilbeck said.

Mccaysville's mayor tells Channel 3 their ongoing water problems started around six or eight months ago when a worker accidentally treated the water inside the tank with too much polymer.

That substance then caked onto the facility's only two water filters, damaging them. Officials say the filters have been running poorly ever since, and when the river gets muddy after heavy rain, it becomes impossible to filter the water and meet the needs of customers.

With the latest outage, Copperhill was forced to truck in water from another utility using fire trucks, which made the water unsanitary.

Dilbeck says the City of Copperhill is working on a backup plan.

"The City of Copperhill has acquired a small grant to hook into another utility for emergency backup services, and hopefully we're going to get that accomplished this summer or spring, so we're working toward that," Dilbeck said.

The Mccaysville Water Treatment Plant is now running with one new filter and one damaged one. It's unclear when the second filter will be replaced, but when it is, another boil water advisory may be issued.

"We'll just keep our fingers crossed and just hope for the best, you know," Dilbeck said. "If we can all work together, maybe we'll get through it again."

Mccaysville's mayor tells us once the second filter is replaced, he expects the issue to be resolved once and for all.

Until then, any time it rains the plant will be struggling to produce the water Copperhill customers need.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Boil Water Advisory that was issued for Copperhill residents has been lifted Thursday afternoon.

City officials say the problem has been corrected and the water is now safe to drink.

Officials say the bacteria samples that were collected from the distribution center tested negative.

If you would like more information or have any questions, please call the city with any questions at 423-496-5141.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: City of Copperhill water customers have been placed on a Boil Water Advisory.

A spokesperson for the city said,"the City of Copperhill will be hauling water in from another location, due to the City of McCaysville water pumps being down- they are experiencing filter issues, and we cannot pump any water from their system."

City officials said the problem started six to eight months ago when an employee made a mistake and put too much treatment in the water. The treatment then caked on both filters and ruined them. The city has been running on damaged filters ever since the incident and has been getting their water from McCaysville.

McCaysville's Mayor, Thomas Seabolt, said the city has two large filters and one of them was replaced on December 18th. But, the recent rain muddied the river and made the filtration process difficult. This caused the city to miss their shipment to Copperhill because they didn't have enough water.

Seabolt said once the second filter is fixed, the problem will be solved but he doesn't have a time line of when that will happen. The mayor released a statement that said, "I would like to apologize to everyone affected. We are working diligently with engineers. Hopefully this will eliminate the problem."

Customers should boil water at a rapid boil for at least 3-5 minutes. City officials say it is possible that the water could become contaminated while it is being transported, so boiling is necessary.

If you have any questions about the Boil Water Advisory, please contact the City of Copperhill at 423-496-5141.