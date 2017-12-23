City of Copperhill issues Boil Water Advisory

City of Copperhill water customers have been placed on a Boil Water Advisory.

A spokesperson for the city said,"the City of Copperhill will be hauling water in from another location, due to the City of McCaysville water pumps being down- they are experiencing filter issues, and we cannot pump any water from their system."

Customers should boil water at a rapid boil for at least 3-5 minutes. According to the spokesperson, it is possible that the water could become contaminated while it is being transported, so boiling is necessary.

The city is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience this has caused during the holidays," the spokesperson said.

If you have any questions about the Boil Water Advisory, please contact the City of Copperhill at 423-496-5141.