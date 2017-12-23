City of Copperhill issues Boil Water Advisory - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

City of Copperhill issues Boil Water Advisory

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
COPPERHILL, TN (WRCB) -

City of Copperhill water customers have been placed on a Boil Water Advisory.

A spokesperson for the city said,"the City of Copperhill will be hauling water in from another location, due to the City of McCaysville water pumps being down- they are experiencing filter issues, and we cannot pump any water from their system."

Customers should boil water at a rapid boil for at least 3-5 minutes. According to the spokesperson, it is possible that the water could become contaminated while it is being transported, so boiling is necessary.

The city is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience this has caused during the holidays," the spokesperson said.

If you have any questions about the Boil Water Advisory, please contact the City of Copperhill at 423-496-5141.  

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.