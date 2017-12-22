Chattanooga Vets Center goes the extra mile for veterans

Drivers from all over the nation stopped by as they make their way to somewhere special for the holidays. That's exactly the case for the Brueckman's who were headed to their second home in Florida for the first time since Hurricane Irma.More
As many families are already gathering to spend the holidays together, others are wondering where their next meal will come from. Those families include veterans who served our country.More
There are 16 new laws going into place in Tennessee on January 1, 2018.More
Catoosa County Deputy Tyler Morton passed away on Thursday.More
The marijuana was found in boxes inside the pickup topper, driven by the couple in their 80's.More
With 10 restaurants earning perfect scores in the Tennessee Valley this week, several other eateries will need to focus on their food safety practices.More
Echo Dot? or Google Home Mini? This year’s hottest tech gifts are very similar but is one better than the other? We compare the two devices and find there’s one big difference everyone should know.More
When Dr. Bryan Johnson was hired from a field of applicants for the Hamilton County school superintendent job last summer, many school board members said they expected change. Dr. Johnson has granted that request, in a big way.More
Hank Williams Jr. will open up for Riverbend on the Coke Stage, Friday, June 8.More
Doctor Ringland Murray and his wife were given a free In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) cycle years ago, and their son was born. That's why this holiday season they're paying it forward by giving away one free IVF cycle, which typically costs $15,000.More
President Donald Trump signed the Republican tax cut bill into law on Friday, the first big legislative win of his presidency.More
Community members came together to remember the life of Sharone Porter. Porter was shot in a parking lot across the street from Coyote Jacks early Sunday morning and later died from his injuries.More
